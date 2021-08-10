TCU men’s basketball has set its season opener

TCU men’s basketball has its opener set for the 2021-2022 season. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU basketball is expected to open its season Nov. 11 against McNeese State at Schollmaier Arena. TCU is close to finalizing its nonconference schedule, sources said, but is not ready to release it yet.

But McNeese State will be the first opponent. TCU is 3-0 against McNeese State with the last victory being 68-50 on Dec. 13, 2014, in Fort Worth. The Frogs also won in 2008 and 1996 in Fort Worth.

McNeese State plays in the Southland Conference and went 10-14 last season.

Other opponents include Texas A&M in a neutral-site matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston; at Georgetown in the Big 12/ Big East Battle on Dec. 18; and hosting LSU in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.

The Frogs were 12-14 last season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.