The TCU-Dallas Baptist baseball game delayed one hour due to lightning

The TCU and Dallas Baptist baseball game scheduled for Saturday night has been delayed by at least one hour due to lightning in the area.

The teams were scheduled to start at 6 p.m. but the new start time is now 7:06 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.

The teams were given the all-clear to return to the field for pregame warmups around 6 p.m. If lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium, there is a delay for at least 30 minutes from the last strike in the vicinity.

TCU and Dallas Baptist both won its respective games in the NCAA Regional opener Friday night. TCU knocked off McNeese State, while DBU got by Oregon State.

The winner of tonight’s game advances to play at 6 p.m. Sunday night with a chance to clinch a berth in the Super Regional next weekend.

The loser will face Oregon State in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will face the winner of tonight’s game.

TCU (41-17) is expected to start left-hander Russell Smith tonight. Dallas Baptist (38-15) will start junior right-hander Rhett Kouba.