TCU baseball pulls away from McNeese State as Austin Krob pitches 13-strikeout gem

TCU baseball flirted with disaster early on, looking upset-prone to McNeese State in the Fort Worth Regional’s nightcap on Friday night.

But the Frogs’ offense eventually hit their stride in the late innings and left-hander Austin Krob pitched a 13-strikeout gem in a 12-4 victory at Lupton Stadium.

With the win, TCU (41-17) advances and will face Dallas Baptist (38-15) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Sophomore left-hander Russell Smith is expected to start for TCU.

Dallas Baptis defeated Oregon State 6-5 on Friday afternoon. Oregon State (34-23) and McNeese State (32-29) will meet in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

TCU, though, found itself in an early deficit as McNeese scored two runs off Krob in the first inning. The Frogs got one of those runs back in the bottom half of the frame on a two-out solo home run by Brayden Taylor.

But then no runs were scored by either team the next five innings.

Krob settled in, retiring 12 of 13 batters at one point. He allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight-plus innings. Two of the runs charged to Krob came when he was given the opportunity to go the distance, but gave up consecutive hits in starting the ninth inning. Frogs junior right-hander Harrison Beethe closed the game, but Krob’s two runners scored.

TCU’s offense couldn’t get much going against McNeese the first six innings, leaving eight runners on base. Cowboys senior left-hander Jonathan Ellison allowed just Taylor’s home run over 4 2/3 innings, and then Brad Kincaid pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The Frogs had multiple scoring opportunities such as in the third inning. TCU had two runners on with one out, but Hunter Wolfe bounced into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play. On that play, McNeese’s shortstop Reid Bourque couldn’t field the ball cleanly but it rolled off his glove directly to second base to start the double play.

TCU had another opportunity in the sixth inning when Phillip Sikes reached with a one-out double and Luke Boyers drew a two-out walk. But McNeese turned to hard-throwing reliever Cameron Foster, who got Tommy Sacco to pop up on a 2-0 fastball.

The Frogs’ offense finally broke loose in the seventh inning against Foster. Porter Brown led off with a single followed by four-pitch walks drawn by Zach Humphreys and Taylor.

Wolfe provided the go-ahead hit with a two-run single through the left side. Gray Rodgers came through with a two-run single, and Boyers delivered the knockout blow with a two-run homer over the right field fence.

TCU cushioned its lead with five more runs in the eighth, highlighted by two-run hits by Sikes and Sacco and a one-run double by Elijah Nunez.

The Frogs are now 21-3 in NCAA Regional games played at Lupton Stadium.