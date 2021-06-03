TCU baseball has its sights set on Omaha, but the path won’t be easy

TCU baseball proudly displays its five trips to the College World Series on the left field wall at Lupton Stadium. The Frogs went in 2010 and then made four straight trips to Omaha from 2014-17.

What did all of those teams have?

“Good starting pitching,” TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We haven’t pitched in the starting roles as well as we’re capable of doing this year, but I still believe we can do that. At some point, we’re going to have to be able to match up. You can’t play from behind against a great starting pitcher.

“Hopefully this team will get to that point. The 2017 team didn’t pitch great until the tail end of the season. That’s why Brian Howard is nicknamed ‘Big Game Howie.’ He didn’t have the greatest ERA but he showed up when we needed him the most.”

TCU hopes that is the case with a guy such as sophomore left-hander Austin Krob. Krob is expected to start when TCU opens the NCAA Tournament against McNeese State on Friday in the Fort Worth Regional at Lupton Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Krob has been terrific at times, such as allowing one run over eight innings in a victory over Kansas on April 23 or one run over 5 2/3 innings in TCU’s lone victory over Texas on May 8. He’s struggled, too, but the Frogs are confident he’s ready for this stage.

As catcher Zach Humphreys said, “The biggest thing for him is staying in control of his emotions. He’s no stranger to these kinds of environments. He pitched against Arkansas [in the season-opening series at Globe Life Field]. I think he’ll be just fine, but staying in control of his emotions will be the biggest thing for him.”

Krob will be matched up against McNeese State left-hander Jonathan Ellison. McNeese State’s “ace” is fellow left-hander Will Dion, but coach Justin Hill said his decision to go with Ellison over Dion is based on the idea that extra rest will benefit Dion and give that program its best chance to make it out of the regional.

That’s good news for TCU, although Ellison shouldn’t be overlooked. The Frogs have struggled against left-handed starters.

At the end of the day, though, TCU is confident it’s hitting its stride at the right time and will be able to win games in whatever fashion is necessary. The Frogs are fresh off winning the Big 12 tournament last weekend and have veterans who were part of the 2017 team.

Those players see similarities between the 2017 team and this year’s squad.

“That team was special. All year we believed we were going to Omaha and there was never a doubt in our mind it wasn’t going to happen,” said Haylen Green, a first-team All-Big 12 closer this season. “That’s the vibe we have this year. We always talk about going to Omaha. We’re in a good spot to do it right now.”

Briefly

▪ Schlossnagle sounded optimistic that first baseman Gene Wood (ankle) would be available Friday night, but it will be a game-time decision. Wood, the five-hole batter, is third on the team with seven home runs and has a team-leading 16 stolen bases (16 for 16).

▪ Green said he’s prepared to pitch on consecutive days, possibly even three days in a row, if needed. Said Green: “I had that conversation with coach, I told him, ‘I’m here to win and willing to do whatever is needed.’ He knows that if I can’t go, I’ll let him know, but I’d bet on me being available.”

▪ Outfielder Porter Brown on the team’s mindset: “We talked in the beginning of the season, we have all these highlight videos of our old trips to the College World Series, but we want to update that with new videos. The banners on the wall are nothing but goals for us.”