TCU hoops to face Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle next season; men’s golf update

TCU coach Jamie Dixon went 8-6 against Georgetown when he coached at Pitt. Dixon’s Horned Frogs are set to face Georgetown next season in a nonconference matchup. AP

TCU has never faced Georgetown on the hardwood. That will change this season.

The Frogs and Hoyas are expected to play each other in the Big 12/Big East Battle, a source confirmed. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the men’s basketball games for the series between the two conferences that started during the 2019-20 season.

TCU has lost both of its games in the Big 12/Big East Battle so far, falling to Xavier in 2019 and Providence in 2020.

Georgetown will host this year’s game at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. in mid-December. An official date and time is to be announced. The Hoyas are coming off a season in which they won the Big East tournament to receive a bid into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in coach Patrick Ewing’s four seasons.

TCU, meanwhile, is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.

While TCU and Georgetown have never faced each other, Dixon is familiar with the school from his days as Pitt’s coach. Dixon has an 8-6 career record against Georgetown.

Other matchups in the Big 12/Big East Battle: Villanova at Baylor; Texas at Seton Hall; Texas Tech at Providence; UConn at West Virginia; Iowa State at Creighton; Kansas at St. John’s; Butler at Oklahoma; Xavier at Oklahoma State; and Marquette at Kansas State.

TCU golf eliminated

The TCU men’s golf season ended Monday with a 16th-place finish in the NCAA men’s golf championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Frogs lost a one-hole, five-person playoff to Georgia Tech for the right to continue playing and participate in the fourth round.

Still, the Frogs exceeded expectations by finishing 16th after entering as the 27-seed. They finished at 32-over 872, which was better than schools such as SMU (33-over) and Texas (46-over).

TCU has finished in the top 20 nationally in five of the last eight years.