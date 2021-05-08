TCU baseball evens series against Texas, moves one victory away from the Big 12 title

If the season started today, sophomore left-hander Austin Krob would be in the weekend rotation, Jim Schlossnagle said. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU baseball team is closing in on another Big 12 regular-season title.

The No. 3-ranked Horned Frogs have a chance to seal at least a share of the conference championship with a win over No. 6 Texas on Sunday. TCU downed UT 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to even the three-game series at 1-1. The finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Lupton Stadium.

This series has lived up to the hype so far between the Big 12’s top teams. TCU (34-11, 16-4 Big 12) and Texas (37-12, 14-6 Big 12) have played two straight one-run games in front of a lively crowd.

TCU rode its pitching staff on Saturday, starting with sophomore left-hander Austin Krob. He allowed one run on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Krob exited with two outs and runners at second and third in the sixth inning, and TCU reliever Marcelo Perez ended that threat by striking out Texas shortstop Trey Faltine.

Perez worked a 1-2-3 seventh and retired one batter in the eighth. Frogs left-hander Haylen Green finished the eighth and closed the game by working around a couple of singles in the ninth. The game ended when Green struck out UT first baseman Zach Zubia looking.

TCU’s pitching staff topped a strong pitching performance by Texas. Longhorns starter Tristan Stevens allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts over seven innings.

The Frogs scored their runs on a two-run single up the middle by Porter Brown in the second inning.

TCU is now in position to win its first Big 12 regular-season title since 2017, and the third under coach Jim Schlossnagle (2015, 2017). The Frogs went on to reach the College World Series in both seasons they won the Big 12 regular-season title.

Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Johnny Ray is expected to start for TCU against Texas’ Pete Hansen.