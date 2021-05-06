‘It’s great for college baseball.’ TCU eyes Big 12 title in classic matchup with Texas.

TCU’s Hunter Wolfe is hitting .336 with six home runs going into this weekend’s series agianst Texas. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Texas is a football state. Jim Schlossnagle isn’t going to argue that.

But the longtime TCU baseball coach feels a different buzz right now walking around campus and throughout the city.

“Everywhere you go, someone is talking about the baseball season in general,” Schlossnagle said. “And that’s what should be happening in the state of Texas during the month of May. I know it’s a football state, but this is college baseball’s time of year.”

Yes it is and Fort Worth will be hosting one of the biggest series of the year this weekend. No. 3 TCU faces No. 6 Texas in a three-game series between the Big 12’s top teams at Lupton Stadium.

TCU (33-10, 15-3 Big 12) has a chance to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title by winning two of the three games. The Frogs last won a conference regular-season title in 2017. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Frogs have the nation’s top offense in runs scored. The Longhorns (36-11, 13-5 Big 12) are one of seven programs in the country with a sub-3.00 ERA for their combined pitching staff.

“This is everything we’ve missed about college baseball and college athletics since COVID began last year,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s great for college baseball. It’s great for the Big 12. It’s great for the state of Texas. You have two premier programs, two premier teams, playing on what should be a great weather weekend and a good atmosphere.

“We don’t fear anyone, but we respect everyone. We obviously know what kind of pitching staff they have, but more importantly we know what kind of complete team they have. It’s not just their pitching staff, they’re a really good defensive team and put pressure on you offensively. It’s a classic matchup between two great programs.”

TCU is expected to stay with its weekend rotation of sophomore left-hander Russell Smith on Friday, sophomore left-hander Austin Krob on Saturday and sophomore right-hander Johnny Ray on Sunday.

After this weekend, the Frogs have only one more regular-season conference series at Kansas State from May 20-22. The Big 12 tournament will be played May 26-30 in Oklahoma City.