TCU baseball observes a moment of silence for former Texas football player Jake Ehlinger

TCU observed a moment of silence for former Texas football player Jake Ehlinger during Friday night’s baseball game against the Longhorns.

Ehlinger, the younger brother of former star quarterback Sam, was found dead on Thursday near UT’s campus in Austin. Authorities did not specify cause of death but it is not considered suspicious. Jake Ehlinger was 20.

The moment of silence during the baseball game occurred following the first inning.

TCU football’s official Twitter account responded to the tragic news, writing: “Keeping the entire Longhorn and Ehlinger family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Jake Ehlinger, a linebacker who arrived as a walk-on in 2019 after playing at Austin Westlake, did not play the last two seasons. He was also a student in the UT McCombs School of Business.

