TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington snubbed from NFL Draft, but lands with Baltimore Ravens

TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington runs the 40-yard dash during the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Ar’Darius Washington has never had ideal size at 5-foot-8, 178 pounds, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a playmaker in TCU’s secondary. Most expected that NFL teams would relish his elite-level instincts, too, with a few mock drafts projecting him as a third-round talent.

However, Washington ranked among the biggest surprises to go undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He never heard his named called this weekend. That reality has forced Washington to go the undrafted free-agent route.

Washington reached a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to TCU football’s Twitter account. The news was announced after the draft concluded Saturday.

Washington joins tight ends Pro Wells (Cincinnati Bengals) and Artayvious Lynn (Dallas Cowboys) as undrafted players out of TCU who signed Saturday. The Frogs had two players drafted in Trevon Moehrig (second round, Las Vegas Raiders) and linebacker Garret Wallow (fifth round, Houston Texans).

Washington was expected to join that drafted group. He had 37 tackles and five pass breakups in 2020. The 37 tackles were the seventh-most on the team.

Washington earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2020. He had an even better 2019 season as a redshirt freshman.

Washington was named the Big 12’s defensive freshman of the year in 2019, and was the second-highest graded safety last season by Pro Football Focus. Only teammate Trevon Moehrig was graded higher by PFF in 2019.

Washington allowed five catches out of 265 snaps in coverage in 2019, according to PFF. He also had five interceptions, which were the most by a freshman in the Gary Patterson era.

Washington redshirted as a true freshman in 2018. Players must be three years removed from high school in order to enter the NFL Draft.

Washington joined TCU as a three-star prospect out of Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.