TCU soccer is ‘trending in the right direction’ going into NCAA Tournament

TCU senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado has nine shutouts this season. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU women’s soccer team has steadily risen its profile since Eric Bell became the head coach prior to the 2012 season. The Frogs reached their first NCAA Tournament in 2016, Bell’s fifth season, and have been staples of the postseason since.

TCU now has national championship expectations as one of 16 programs to appear in the last five NCAA Tournaments. The Frogs earned a national seed for the first time in program history and will start this year’s NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

TCU has a bye in the opening round and will face the winner of Navy/New Mexico on Friday in Wilson, North Carolina.

“Being here since 2012 and seeing the rise of our program is just kind of, I wouldn’t say an icing on the cake, but it’s showing that we’re progressing in the right direction,” Bell said. “We’re doing the right things and playing good soccer and winning games and playing at a pretty high level. We’re trending in the right direction. The icing on the cake would be a national championship. Hopefully we can do our best to show well and win one.”

TCU is a contender. This is a team that won the Big 12 regular season title and enters 11-1-1 on the season. TCU didn’t lose during the fall season, going 8-0-1, and then went 2-1-0 this spring. The Frogs’ lone loss came to Texas A&M in College Station on April 10.

But Bell likes the team he’s put together to make a run in the tournament.

Senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado is a significant reason why the Frogs should be in every game. She has nine shutouts, allowing only four goals with 49 saves.

“She definitely gives us a lot of confidence in the back,” Bell said. “She’s an outstanding shot stopper and makes some big-time saves. She does the routine stuff as well. Having her experience with the Mexican national team has helped us and her. She’s a big confidence boost for the rest of the group knowing that you have to do something really spectacular to get one by her.”

On the offensive end, Bell would put his front three of Yazmeen Ryan, Messiah Bright and Grace Collins up against anyone. Ryan has a team-leading seven goals followed by Collins’ six and Bright’s three.

“It’s as dynamic as a three-front that is out there in the country,” Bell said. “They’ve all improved themselves to be elite-level forwards. You can’t really focus on one. We’re blessed to have them all, all playing at a high level right now. Hopefully that continues. They’re confident and they’re scoring goals.

“They’re scoring goals in different ways, too, whether it be set pieces or running plays. I couldn’t be more pleased with where they are and hopefully that trend continues.”

For TCU and everyone else in the 48-team field, the key will be who handles a bubble-type environment the best and stays the freshest. Every game is being played in North Carolina and this time of year is usually the offseason in college soccer.

Bell described the challenges of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a whole different ball of wax. It’s been challenging,” Bell said. “The kids are getting a little tired. Typically our spring season would be over by now and getting ready for finals and the summer. Now we have the most important games of the season. Just trying to keep them fresh is going to be the most important thing. Hopefully we can do our job as far as tactics are concerned for each game.

“But I feel really good. I think they feel good as well. We’re confident. We’re playing some good soccer. Hopefully we can make a run in this thing.”