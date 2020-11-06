TCU soccer makes program history, winning the Big 12 championship

The TCU women’s soccer team is the best in the Big 12.

The No. 3-ranked Horned Frogs won the regular-season championship on Friday night, prevailing with a 1-0 victory over No. 4 West Virginia at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

It’s a historic moment for the program. TCU, which started its women’s soccer program in 1986, had never won a conference championship until Friday night. The Frogs (8-0-1) also completed an undefeated season.

Unfortunately for TCU, Friday marked the end of the fall season. The NCAA canceled its fall sports championships this year with the hope of making it up in the spring, so there is no immediate reward of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

But, assuming there is a soccer championship held in the spring, TCU will be a part of it. Either way, none of that dampened the mood of the Frogs.

TCU sophomore forward Grace Collins provided the lone goal of the night in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 52nd minute. It was the fifth goal of the season by Collins.

No matter what angle, it's a beauty from Grace!!! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/1GCWQUGtbz — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) November 7, 2020

That was all TCU needed on a night senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado brought her ‘A’ game.

Alvarado made three saves in the first half.

It marked the seventh shutout in nine games by Alvarado. By comparison, Alvarado had seven shutouts last season in 22 games.

