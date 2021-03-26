Big 12 Insider: Baylor is the league’s last hope after disastrous March Madness

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) goes up for a dunk against Wisconsin in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

This isn’t what the Big 12 expected.

Only one team advancing through the first weekend of March Madness? The conference’s tournament champion falling to a “Cinderella” that shoots less than 30% in the game? The league’s superstar exiting early? The class of the conference for most of this century being humiliated?

All of it’s true. So much for the “best basketball conference” debate. At least the Big Ten had a similarly embarrassing opening weekend.

Hey, maybe Baylor can salvage the conference’s reputation as the lone survivor. The Bears certainly looked like a Final Four-caliber team on the opening weekend, rolling past Hartford and Wisconsin.

Next up is Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. That won’t be an easy win by any stretch, especially if the Wildcats get hot from 3-point range as they did against North Texas in the Round of 32. At least the Bears’ region has seen 2-seed Ohio State eliminated by 15-seed Oral Roberts.

The Big 12 has more Ohio States than Baylors this March, though.

It all started when 3-seed Texas inexplicably lost to a 14-seeded Abilene Christian team that shot just 29.9% from the field and went 3 of 18 from deep in the Round of 64 victory.

Things unraveled for the league more in the second round.

Syracuse, a bubble team, knocked out 3-seed West Virginia with a three-point victory. Texas Tech fell to Arkansas by two points. Then 12-seed Oregon State eliminated Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State with a 10-point victory. USC routed Kansas by 34 points, the third-worst defeat in KU’s history. And Gonzaga rolled OU, as expected.

So it’s all on Baylor going forward. They were the league’s best hope going into the Big Dance and now the only one left.

Smart take

As stated, Texas had an inexplicable loss to ACU in the first round. The loss has put Shaka Smart on the hot seat once again.

It’s hard to imagine a coach who led a program to a 3-seed and conference tournament title being fired. After all, the tournament is known for upsets.

But not all losses are created equal. The ACU loss will hang over the program for years. It would have been easier to stomach had ACU been lights-out from 3-point range. They weren’t.

With that being said, yours truly feels this isn’t the right time to part ways. I’d let the coaching market crystallize for another season.

Intriguing names last offseason such as Gregg Marshall and Greg McDermott aren’t PR-friendly hires. Chris Beard isn’t an option unless the Longhorns want to pony up $15-plus million for his buyout and then pay him a top-five salary (Smart is the 25th-highest paid coach in the country, while Beard is the fourth, according to USA Today’s college basketball coaches salary database).

Other coaches with crazy buyout numbers include Oregon’s Dana Altman ($18-plus million) and Alabama’s Nate Oats ($14-plus million).

Again, the prudent move is to let Smart coach another season and, depending on how it goes, make a “splash” hire next offseason as the program moves into the new Moody Center. Unlike football, a basketball coach can turn the program around in one offseason by landing a couple players.

Women’s watch

Just like on the men’s side, Baylor is the conference’s best bet in the women’s tournament. The Lady Bears have reached the Sweet 16, rolling past Jackson State and Virginia Tech.

Baylor’s next opponent is Michigan with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Unlike the men, though, Baylor has a conference mate with it in the Sweet 16. Texas punched its ticket on Wednesday by knocking off UCLA.

In other women’s basketball news, the Big 12 announced its Academic All-Big 12 team. TCU had four players honored: Michelle Berry, Tavy Diggs and Emma Schmidt were each named first-team, while Yummy Morris was named to the second-team.

Bragan watch

Another week, another Big 12 baseball player honored by the Fort Worth-based Bragan Award.

Baylor’s Andy Thomas was named the award’s player of the week, going 11 for 21 (.524) with eight RBIs and seven runs in five games. The Bears had single games against UTSA and Prairie View A&M, and a three-game series against Texas.