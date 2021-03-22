TCU football is battling depth issues this spring, but Patterson sees bright spots

TCU coach Gary Patterson talked about the Frogs’ progress early on this spring. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU football coach Gary Patterson joked that his defense looks like the “Red Cross” compared to the offense’s “army” early on in spring ball.

The Horned Frogs’ defense is without projected starting linebackers Dee Winters and Jamoi Hodge, starting defensive tackles Corey Bethley and George Ellis, starting safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt and top cornerbacks Tre Tomlinson, Noah Daniels and Kee’yon Stewart. And that’s just to name a few.

“We just haven’t been this thin in spring ball, going from ones to threes to fours,” Patterson said. “But, as it has always been, we’ll do what we need to do. There’s been a lot of great competition.”

The linebackers running with the first-team defense are two players who weren’t even linebackers last season. Thomas Armstrong started off as a defensive end at TCU, and walk-on Hilton Harris was listed as a tight end on his recruiting profile coming out of Grapevine Faith.

The secondary is just as depleted. Along with Tomlinson, Daniels and Stewart, Keontae Jenkins is also sidelined. Deryl Reynolds, who joined the program as a walk-on running back, has been getting reps at cornerback along with Donavann Collins, C.J. Cesar and Michael Onyemaobi.

“It’s an interesting spring on defense,” said a smiling Patterson.

On the bright side, it is a way to build depth on that side of the ball. And, hey, the offense is close to full strength.

Patterson made it known that junior Max Duggan is the clear-cut starter at quarterback. Patterson mentioned Duggan squatting 630 pounds recently and described the vibe around Duggan leading the offense as “excited.” Patterson also raved about the quarterback room adding more depth with Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris and returners such as Matthew Downing.

Morris is expected to push for the backup job, although his eligibility for the fall is to be determined. Oklahoma has yet to release him from his national letter of intent, Patterson said.

But the coach sounded optimistic, pointing to the NCAA likely approving a one-time transfer rule in the near future.

Others on offensewho have stood out to Patterson include the tight end corps with the addition of D’Andre Rogers and the return of Carter Ware. At wide receiver, Derius Davis and Taye Barber have impressed with their speed.

“They’re really running well,” Patterson said. “We can run on defense, but they’ve been a handful vertically. They’re playing like older players.”

Patterson went on to talk about the running backs and the high-end potential that unit has. TCU led the Big 12 in rushing offense last season, and returns every contributor.

Zach Evans has star potential and Kendre Miller is coming off an impressive true freshman season. Also back are Darwin Barlow and Daimarqua Foster.

Told Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson felt this could be TCU’s best running back corps in history, Patterson said: “I’m not going to jinx them. I’m going to let him do that, but they are talented.

“The key is they’re still young and need to keep moving forward.”

At the end of the day, Patterson repeatedly said the program has only gone through three practices this spring. They’ll practice again Tuesday and Thursday before the first spring scrimmage on Saturday.

The Frogs will have 15 practices total this spring, capped with the spring scrimmage on April 17 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.