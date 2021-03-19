Dallas Cowboys coach Whitt works out TCU’s safeties during school’s pro day

TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington goes through defensive back drills during the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be in the market for safeties in the upcoming draft. New secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. got a firsthand look at a couple highly-rated safeties on Friday.

Whitt ran the defensive back drills at TCU’s pro day, working with free safety Trevon Moehrig and weak safety Ar’Darius Washington. Linebacker Garret Wallow also took part in a few of the defensive back drills.

Moehrig is viewed as potentially the top overall safety prospect in this year’s class. Washington, meanwhile, is undersized but has made a number of plays throughout his college career.

Both had positive things to say about working with Whitt during the pro day.

“He was a really cool guy and really helpful,” Moehrig said. “He made sure we did everything that we’re supposed to do with the right technique. He made sure we were straight before we even did the drill. I think he helped us calm nerves and let us know what was coming up next. He gave us time to catch our breath. He wanted us to get the best time and best look possible.”

Added Washington: “It was pretty cool working with him. He had good energy, good feedback. He wasn’t really downing us. He was encouraging us and teaching us how to do the drills and everything. It was a definitely a good vibe for sure.”

Moehrig and Washington haven’t talked much with the Cowboys early on in the pre-draft process. Moehrig said he felt he’d have a meeting with them soon.

At the end of the day, both are surely on the Cowboys’ radar. This is a team that struggled defensively, prompting a coordinator change from Mike Nolan to Dan Quinn this offseason.

Moehrig is coming off a standout season in which he was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back. Washington had a solid 2020 season but was even better in 2019, finishing with five interceptions.

TCU coach Gary Patterson raved about both of his safeties following the pro day.

As far as Moehrig, Patterson said: “No. 1, I think of him even more of a person than I do as a player. A great team leader. I’d take a 1,000 Tre Moehrigs. He’s very talented, plus he’s a hard worker. He can play through being beat up a little bit, all of those types of things that you’re going to have to do at the next level with a 53-man roster. Those are all positives.”

As far as Washington, who measured 5-foot-8, 178 pounds, Patterson said: “He just makes plays. I think the NFL is going to have the same conversations I did. He wasn’t as big as I wanted him to be. He wasn’t as fast as I wanted him to be. All the above. At end of the day, he’s a guy who has a lot of passion for the game and he makes a lot of plays.”