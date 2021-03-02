TCU’s ‘assessing’ how to handle capacity at sporting events following Abbott’s order

TCU baseball could allow more capacity at Lupton Stadium this season. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU athletics department is assessing how to proceed for capacity at sporting events this spring following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order Tuesday, which will lift the state’s mask mandate and open businesses to 100% on March 10.

“With Governor Abbott’s executive order today, we are assessing as a university the potential impact on home athletics events,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. “We will have discussions with public health officials, our medical team of advisors and university leadership. Our top priority is always the health and safety of our campus community; at this time, we have not announced any changes to TCU’s safety protocols.”

The order will not go into effect to impact the TCU baseball game on Tuesday night, or the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games against Texas on Sunday. Those are the home finales for the basketball programs.

But TCU is scheduled to host a number of baseball games after March 10, as well as home soccer, volleyball, beach volleyball, outdoor track and field and tennis events.

TCU’s attendance for men’s basketball and baseball has been limited capacity for season-ticket holders only. Other sports such as soccer has been pass list only, while volleyball and women’s basketball had tickets available for purchase to the general public.