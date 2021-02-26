TCU baseball to play doubleheader on Saturday to avoid Sunday storms

TCU baseball is hosting a three-game series against Liberty this weekend. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

With projected thunderstorms rolling through Fort Worth on Sunday, TCU baseball is adjusting its weekend series against Liberty.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon, rather than trying to play a Sunday day game. The series opener remains on schedule for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lupton Stadium.

The stadium will not be cleared between games Saturday as all ticket holders are season-ticket customers. Saturday’s ticket will be good for admission all day.

The Frogs are off to a 2-2 start this season, including a 20-0 rout of Texas Southern on Tuesday. Liberty is also 2-2.

TCU’s projected rotation includes Johnny Ray pitching Friday night with Russell Smith and Austin Krob starting the games on Saturday.