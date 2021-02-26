TCU

TCU baseball to play doubleheader on Saturday to avoid Sunday storms

TCU baseball is hosting a three-game series against Liberty this weekend.
With projected thunderstorms rolling through Fort Worth on Sunday, TCU baseball is adjusting its weekend series against Liberty.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon, rather than trying to play a Sunday day game. The series opener remains on schedule for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lupton Stadium.

The stadium will not be cleared between games Saturday as all ticket holders are season-ticket customers. Saturday’s ticket will be good for admission all day.

The Frogs are off to a 2-2 start this season, including a 20-0 rout of Texas Southern on Tuesday. Liberty is also 2-2.

TCU’s projected rotation includes Johnny Ray pitching Friday night with Russell Smith and Austin Krob starting the games on Saturday.

