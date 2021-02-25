LaDainian Tomlinson challenges TCU to examine its past, ties to racial injustice

In this file photo from 2019, former TCU football great LaDainian Tomlinson announced an endowment fund at his alma mater. On Thursday, Tomlinson delivered a virtual speech to the university community, imploring his school to examine its past and ties to racial injustice. ddavison@star-telegram.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson delivered a passionate speech to the TCU community on Thursday night, expressing the importance of his alma mater to “painstakingly and thoroughly” examine its past in terms of racial injustices.

It’s too early to know what changes will or should be made, but Tomlinson mentioned early on that the school has to evaluate its co-founders, brothers Addison and Randolph Clark. The school’s College of Liberal Arts is named after the brothers, “AddRan,” who were officers in the Confederate Army.

“The decision to painstakingly and thoroughly examine our history,” Tomlinson said, “to include our university’s historical connections to racism, slavery and our founding brothers, Addison and Randolph Clark, who fought for the Confederacy. For me, not merely as a graduate as TCU but as a graduate whose extended family is mixed race … we must and will do more to repudiate all forms of racism.”

Tomlinson told the story of how he discovered being a descendant of slaves through a descendant of one of the slave owners, a white journalist named Chris Tomlinson. It’s a difficult subject for both sides of the family, but a necessary one.

Tomlinson said he didn’t want to hear the truth for years, knowing it would be “very hurtful.” The pain of seeing his great-great-great grandfather’s name George on a slave ship still isn’t easy for him to talk about.

“Deep down, I didn’t want to hear I came from slaves even though I knew it,” he said. “I didn’t want to know the truth. I didn’t want to know the stories about it.”

Tomlinson believes it’s necessary for TCU to embark on a similar journey even though it may bring up unflattering revelations about the school’s past.

“Once completed, it’s imperative that our initiative reflects the character of all of us,” Tomlinson said. “That it’s what TCU stands for. It is not simply an eloquent document but rather guiding principles, which become the perfect map for our journey.”

Among the takeaways from Tomlinson’s 30-minute speech and subsequent Q&A session with Dr. Frederick W. Gooding, an associate professor of African-American studies at the school:

▪ Tomlinson used part of his 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, saying the school must become “Team TCU.” “TCU is a microcosm of America,” he said. “When you’re part of Team TCU, you understand your classmates, their values, their strengths and weaknesses.”

▪ Tomlinson on the importance of examining racist behavior of the past and present: “We can become the university we deserve to be when we confront the ignominy of our past and our present.”

▪ Gooding relayed a recurring situation on campus. Some current football players, a majority of whom are Black, are still being asked by fellow students, “What number are you?” In response, Tomlinson said: “Obviously we still have a long way to go, no question about that.”

▪ Tomlinson, who is a member, on the Board of Trustees: “We have great members on the board. There’s no question about that. Everyone on that board cares about the university. … Our responsibility to this university, to a person, the way we all feel, one day it’s not going to be about us. What kind of university do we want to leave for our younger generations? Every one of our board members is committed to the change.”

▪ Tomlinson’s words of wisdom: “Shame on you if you don’t have a friend that doesn’t look like you.”

▪ There were lighter moments during the night, too, such as Tomlinson talking about being referenced in a couple rap songs. He called it an honor to become part of pop culture and recalled Houston-based rapper Lil’ Keke referencing him in a song about getting 21-inch rims called “LaDainian.”