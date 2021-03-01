TCU hoops looking for its first win over a ranked team. Plus, the NIT is coming to DFW

TCU will be looking for its first victory over a ranked team this season on Tuesday night in Lubbock. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU men’s basketball has beaten the teams — and lost to the teams — they should’ve this season. For the most part.

A loss to lowly K-State stands out. So does a season sweep over Oklahoma State, a likely NCAA Tournament team with the potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick in Cade Cunningham.

Win or lose, TCU has been in the majority of its games. But the Frogs have yet to knock off a ranked opponent.

They’ll have another chance against No. 18 Texas Tech (15-8, 7-7 Big 12) on Tuesday night in Lubbock. And another at No. 6 West Virginia on Thursday night. And another vs. No. 15 Texas on Sunday night.

TCU (12-10, 5-8 Big 12) is 0-6 against ranked teams, but had opportunities earlier this season at then-No. 15 Kansas and then-No. 12 Missouri. The Frogs also played then-No. 10 West Virginia tough last week in a 74-66 loss.

At least TCU is entering the final week of the regular season with positive vibes following a victory at Iowa State on Saturday. The Frogs were a perfect 18 of 18 from the free-throw line, the first 100% night from the line since 2008.

All of those were needed, too, as TCU allowed Iowa State to get back in the game after building an early lead.

“Defensively I think we did well early,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said afterward. “We’re still not good enough defensively. That’s no new news. We did a little better down the stretch.”

Defense will be at a premium against Texas Tech, which ranks first in scoring defense among Big 12 schools. So, knowing that the offense will have its work cut out, TCU has to limit Tech’s offense to stay within reach.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. with the game being broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s streaming service through ESPN.

NIT coming to town

The 2021 NIT is leaving New York for Texas.

The NCAA announced Monday that the longtime consolation tournament will be limited to 16 teams with games being played the Comerica Center in Frisco and at the UNT Coliseum in Denton. Conference USA and the University of North Texas will serve as the hosts.

The semifinals and championship game have been a staple at New York’s Madison Square Garden since the event started in 1938.

First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17 through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship games will be played Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. A third-place game will also be played on March 28, the first time that game will be played since 2003.

ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast all 16 games.

Texas won the event in 2019 with TCU reaching the semifinals. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefly

▪ TCU is 3-3 in Big 12 road games this season. That’s tied for the most with the 2017-18 team since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. The last time TCU won four conference road games? The 1997-98 season when it went 8-0 in the WAC.

▪ Texas Tech leads the all-time series against TCU, 84-52. The Red Raiders have won five of the last six meetings.