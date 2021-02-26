Colonial to start selling high-end tickets to select groups for this year’s tourney

Fans will be welcomed back at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

Colonial Country Club announced plans to sell a limited number of hospitality tickets to a select few on Friday, although it is still unknown what capacity will be for this year’s tournament. The tournament expects at least 5,000 people can attend each day with the possibility of going up to 10,000 per day.

For now, the tournament is prioritizing sponsors, hospitality customers and club members as those who can purchase tickets. If tickets remain, they will be made available to the general public at a later date.

“While we don’t know the final attendance numbers, we do know that we will have spectators and can start selling tickets,” said Jim Whitten, Colonial’s tournament chairman. “However, because of safety requirements and the limited attendance, it is important for us to repackage how we sell tickets for this different environment. We are hopeful of hosting at least 5,000 people each day, Thursday-Sunday. If circumstances allow at a later date, we may be able to increase sales up to 10,000 people per day.”

The club is selling two tickets for now — a $575 “Patio Club” daily hospitality ticket and a $475 75th Anniversary on-course daily hospitality ticket. Both tickets feature an upscale food and beverage experience with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink amenity.

There will be no skyboxes or private corporate hospitality chalets at this year’s event, and fans will be required to wear masks with social-distancing being a priority.

The “Patio Club” ticket will allow fans inside the air-conditioned clubhouse with access to patios that overlook the 16th green and 17th tee.

The “Anniversary” ticket will give fans access to two large “villages” with socially-distanced and shaded outdoor seating with a private wait staff and TVs. The “Palmer Village” will be at the par-3 13th, while the “Crenshaw Village” will have views of Nos. 15 and 16.

“It will be quite a new and unique way to experience our great golf tournament, and our historic 75th anniversary,” Whitten said. “The spectators will be able to roam an uncrowded course outside the ropes and watch the world’s best golfers up close like never before, while enjoying our various eating, drinking and relaxation opportunities whenever they want. We expect these tickets will sell out quickly.”

A handful of PGA Tour events have welcomed back fans in a limited capacity this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s Colonial, which had one of its best fields in years, was played with no fans on the course. Spectators caught glimpses of the action through fence lines and makeshift bleachers outside the course.

Daniel Berger won the tournament in a playoff over Collin Morikawa. It was the PGA Tour’s first event back after it shut down early on in the pandemic.

The 2021 Colonial is scheduled for May 24-30, the week after the PGA Championship.