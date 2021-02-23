Dallas Athletic Club among final qualifying sites for the 2021 U.S. Open

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus at an event at the Dallas Athletic Club in 2019. The course will host a qualifier for this year’s U.S. Open. Courtesy of Dallas Athletic Club

Jack Nicklaus won his first PGA Championship at the Dallas Athletic Club in 1963. Lee Trevino worked at the club as a caddie back in the day. Maybe another golfer destined for greatness will add to the DAC legacy this year as the course will serve as the final step to this year’s U.S. Open.

DAC has been named one of 11 final qualifying sites for the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Golfers will have an opportunity to punch their ticket to our nation’s championship on Monday, May 24. It should be a loaded field with plenty of familiar PGA Tour names as that’s the Monday of Colonial week.

It’s unknown how many players and qualifying spots will be at stake that day. The 36-hole event will have players playing both the Blue and Gold courses, which were designed by Nicklaus in their current form.

The DAC qualifier is the only final qualifier in Texas. Local qualifying will be held at 108 sites across the U.S. and one in Canada between April 26-May 18. Golfers must have a handicap not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional, in order to compete.

Tiger Woods won the last U.S. Open held at Torrey Pines in 2008.