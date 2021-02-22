State Fair Classic postponed, moving to Globe Life Park next month

A rendering of Globe Life Park, which is now a football stadium. Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

Last week’s winter storm has postponed the State Fair Classic football game between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M, and forced a location change from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas to Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The State Fair of Texas announced Monday that the game would be postponed for a second time, moving it from the originally rescheduled date on Saturday and pushing it back two more weeks to March 13. The game is usually played in the fall, but had to be moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas.

The latest change is due to “the recent winter weather crisis in Texas and the time required to assess the impact of the storm to Cotton Bowl Stadium and what is needed to get the stadium ready.”

Along with the State Fair of Texas, the schools, Fair Park and ALW Entertainment felt the best decision was to move the game. The game has been played on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas since the 1920s and between these two teams since the 1980s.

“We are disappointed the State Fair Classic Spring Game is unable to be played in Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park this coming weekend but are happy to see the game will continue to be played in DFW,” State Fair of Texas president Mitchell Glieber said in a statement. “Held for nearly a century, this game is a time-honored tradition at the State Fair of Texas, and we look forward to it returning in its grandeur to Cotton Bowl Stadium this fall.”

All previously purchased game tickets will be honored at the new venue. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at all outlets including Catfish Floyds, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, ticketmaster.com, TM locations, and Williams Chicken locations.

Kickoff for the March 13 game is set for 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Marvin Sapp with the halftime entertainment being headlined by Dru Hill featuring Sisqo.