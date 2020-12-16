TCU rallies to get first Big 12 win over Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

TCU came into Stillwater with a game plan for Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, who would later miss a shot that would have won the game at the buzzer for the Cowboys. Courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics

As it will go the entire season, all eyes were on Cade Cunningham on Wednesday night. The Oklahoma State standout freshman is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft.

But TCU held him in check and ended up pulling off a 77-76 upset victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It marked the first loss for Cunningham and Oklahoma State (6-1, 0-1 Big 12) this season.

TCU junior guard RJ Nembhard hit the game-winning shot, a 12-footer from the elbow, with eight seconds left. The Frogs pulled to within 76-75 on a dunk by Kevin Samuel with 45 seconds left.

Cunningham missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.

“A great win for us,” said Jamie Dixon coach of TCU, who improved to 6-2, 1-1 in the Big 12. “We adjusted late, we went to a four-guard lineup and I thought that was huge for us both offensively and defensively. We were able to come back.”

Nembhard had a game-high 21 points with four rebounds and four assists. Samuel finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while freshman guard Mike Miles had 16 points.

Cunningham led Oklahoma State with 17 points.

TCU had a 37-32 lead at halftime and appeared to have a solid game plan in containing Cunningham, rotating a number of different defenders on him. Cunningham scored just two points on 1 of 9 shooting in the opening half.

He made a layup on the opening possession of the second half and a few minutes later broke loose for a dunk in transition to tie it at 44-all with 15:03 left. The PA announcer declared “New Ballgame!”

Yes, it became a back-and-forth battle.

The Cowboys took a 53-52 lead on a fast-break layup by Isaac Likekele at the 10:07 mark, but the Frogs answered and regained a 55-53 lead on the next possession when Taryn Todd knocked down a 3-pointer.

When it felt as though one team may be gaining momentum, the other team responded. Oklahoma State went on a 6-0 run to take a 59-55 lead, highlighted by a steal and fast-break dunk by Bryce Williams.

TCU called a timeout to regroup, but turned the ball over — one of 20 on the night — on the ensuing possession. Oklahoma State turned it into an 8-0 run and a 61-55 lead on a layup by Kalib Boone with 7:29 left.

The Frogs made it a one-possession game multiple times down the stretch and finally took the lead in the final seconds.

Cunningham turned it on late, scoring nine points in three-minute stretch, but TCU stayed within striking distance. The Frogs closed on a 9-0 run, holding the Cowboys scoreless the final 2:21.

TCU returns to nonconference action against North Dakota State on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.