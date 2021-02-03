Why promoting Kenny Hill, Doug Meacham were easy decisions for TCU’s Patterson

TCU coach Gary Patterson officially announced his staff changes for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

As expected, Doug Meacham will assume offensive coordinator duties and Kenny Hill has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. Tim Beck, the longtime Pittsburg (Kansas) State head coach who served as a volunteer assistant for TCU in 2020, will become an analyst.

“The chemistry has been unbelievable,” Patterson said.

Meacham served as the de facto OC last season, taking over play-calling duties from Sonny Cumbie before the season. Hill, meanwhile, was an analyst in 2020 after joining as a graduate assistant.

Hill, the former Southlake Carroll star who played quarterback at TCU in 2016-17, is young to become a QB coach but Patterson likes the veterans on the staff he’ll be surrounded by in making the transition. Jerry Kill is a special assistant to Patterson who oversees the offensive side of the ball, while Beck is also an experienced offensive coach who served as OC at Pitt State from 1994-2009 before he became head coach in 2010.

Patterson said he is excited about the offensive outlook going into spring ball. He acknowledged the Horned Frogs must improve the passing game, but likes the promise of quarterback Max Duggan, the wide receivers, offensive line and running back. TCU led the Big 12 in rushing offense last season.

“We know we have to throw the ball better and we will,” Patterson said. “But really excited about the potential we have.”

Spring dates

Patterson said the tentative plan is to start spring practices around March 15 with the spring game on April 17. That is subject to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patterson said the April 17 date is scheduled with the idea recruits will be able to attend the game and visit campus.

“If those rules change as far as what they’re going to allow us to do, then spring ball may change those dates,” Patterson said. “I’ve always usually started earlier earlier because if anyone got banged up, you’d have more time to get healthy.”