TCU football adds depth to depleted tight ends room with Syracuse transfer

In this file photo, tight end Aaron Hackett, left, celebrates with Syracuse teammates after scoring a touchdown in 2019. Hackett announced Monday he’ll be heading to TCU this season as a graduate transfer. AP

TCU football added depth to its tight end room on Monday.

Aaron Hackett, a transfer out of Syracuse, announced he’d be joining the Horned Frogs on his social media account.

“Let’s work,” Hackett wrote on Twitter, tagging TCU’s official football account.

Hackett is expected to graduate from Syracuse in May and join TCU this summer as a graduate transfer. He’ll be eligible to play this fall.

Hackett will provide much-needed depth at tight end as TCU lost Pro Wells and Artayvious Lynn to the NFL Draft. Along with Hackett, TCU has added tight ends D.J. Rogers and Jasper Lott this offseason. Rogers is a former 2020 four-star recruit who didn’t enroll in school last season, while Lott is a 2021 recruit who some view as a future offensive lineman.

The Frogs’ top returner is senior Carter Ware, who started six games last season. Ware is known as more of a blocking tight end, finishing with three catches for 40 yards including one TD reception last season.

Hackett, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 237 pounds, is coming off a 2020 season in which he had 10 catches for 63 yards, including two touchdowns, in nine games. His best season came in 2019 when he had 23 catches for 205 yards and six TDs.

TCU has now landed five transfers this offseason. Hackett joins quarterback Chandler Morris (Oklahoma), offensive tackle Obinna Eze (Memphis), defensive back TJ Carter (Memphis) and defensive lineman Kenny Turnier (UCF).

TCU has not announced when it will start spring practices. The 2021 schedule has not been released, but signs point toward the opener being a home game Sept. 4 against Duquesne, an FCS school out of Pittsburgh.