TCU’s Sonny Cumbie taking a job on Texas Tech’s staff, sources say

TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is returning to Texas Tech, according to multiple reports that TCU sources confirmed Monday night.

Cumbie is set to become the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the reports said in citing a Texas Tech spokesman.

Cumbie will not stick around to coach TCU in its upcoming game against Arkansas in the Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve, a source said. He is leaving the program immediately.

Cumbie moving on makes sense as he was in the final year of his contract and had play-calling duties stripped away by coach Gary Patterson before the season.

Cumbie, a West Texas native, has plenty of ties to Texas Tech. He was a quarterback for the school from 2001-04 under Mike Leach and then served as an inside receivers coach from 2010-12 under Tommy Tuberville and as co-offensive coordinator/ outside receivers coach in 2013 under Kliff Kingsbury.

Cumbie will now join Matt Wells’ staff, replacing David Yost who was let go last week.

Cumbie joined TCU in 2014 as co-offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach. He and fellow co-OC Doug Meacham were wildly successful early on with Meacham serving as the primary play caller.

TCU was the nation’s most improved offense that 2014 season. The Horned Frogs increased total yards per game by 188.2 and points per game by 21.4. The points per game improvement was the most since Northwestern went up 24.0 points between 1999-2000.

The Horned Frogs continued that trend in 2015, setting multiple single-season school records. They ranked third nationally in total offense (562.8 yards per game) and seventh in scoring (42.1 points per game).

Cumbie took over play-calling duties in 2017, helping TCU to the Big 12 championship game his first year. But the offense regressed in 2018-19 and he was stripped of play-calling duties once Patterson brought back Meacham this season.

It’s unclear how Patterson will go about filling Cumbie’s position.