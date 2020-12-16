TCU football lands a signing day surprise with 4-star QB prospect Sam Jackson

TCU landed a surprise commitment from a four-star QB prospect during early signing day on Wednesday. Bob Booth

TCU football loaded up on quarterback prospects Wednesday, including a four-star prospect who hadn’t been linked to the program much.

But Sam Jackson sent in his national letter of intent to TCU and will be joining the program. Jackson, who is from the Chicago area and played at Naperville (Illinois) Central, recently decommitted from Purdue. He had also been committed to Minnesota at one point.

Jackson is listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and is a dual-threat quarterback. He is the No. 13-rated dual-threat quarterback according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Jackson became the second four-star prospect to sign with TCU on Wednesday, along with athlete Ahmonte Watkins out of Klein Forest.

Jackson is one of three quarterback prospects TCU signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Along with Jackson, Alexander Honig and Trent Battle also sent in their letter of intents. Honig is a three-star prospect out of Germany, while Battle is a three-star prospect out of Alabama.

TCU has depth and promise at the quarterback position.

Max Duggan is finishing up his sophomore season as the starter and his backup, Matthew Downing, is also a sophomore. The only other quarterback to see playing time this season, Grant Beucler against Louisiana Tech last week, is also a sophomore.