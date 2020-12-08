Eugene ‘Goo’ Kennedy, former TCU basketball great and pro player, dies at age 71

In this file photo, Eugene “Goo” Kennedy smiles as TCU plays Texas A&M in a Southwest Conference basketball game March 3, 1971 at Daniel-Meyer Coliseum. The Horned Frogs won 76-63 to clinch the conference title. Kennedy, TCU’s MVP and the Southwest Conference Player of the Year in the 1970-71 season, died early Tuesday at age 71. Star-Telegram archives

A former TCU basketball great who is in the school’s Hall of Fame has died.

Eugene “Goo” Kennedy suddenly passed away early Tuesday morning, his daughter, Eugenia “Gina” Kennedy, said. A cause of death has not been determined but it is believed to be from a heart attack or ruptured blood vessel, according to his daughter.

Kennedy, who was born Aug. 23, 1949 in Charlotte, North Carolina, was 71. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Gina; and grandson, Chase.

“In calling people, from nurses to doctors to former NBA and ABA teammates, they all had the same thing to say — my dad was a nice, joyful, pleasant man,” Gina said. “They all loved seeing him and hearing his laugh. That was the theme. He was a really, really good giant of a man.”

A man affectionately known as “Goo.”

Gina recalled hearing her grandmother (Goo’s mother) tell the story of the nickname, saying: “She said he just looked like a ‘Goo.’ Just looked like someone named ‘Goo.’ So he went by ‘Goo’ and then ‘Big Daddy.’ That’s what my son called him.”

Kennedy played one memorable season at TCU in 1970-71. He was named TCU’s MVP and the Southwest Conference Player of the Year in helping the Frogs win a conference championship and reach the NCAA Tournament under coach Johnny Swaim.

Kennedy finished his lone season averaging 20.4 points and 16.6 rebounds a game. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2003.

Former TCU great Eugene “Goo” Kennedy passed away early Tuesday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Kennedy was selected in the ninth round of the 1971 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He is best known for his days with the Dallas Chaparrals of the defunct ABA, playing from 1971-73.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Kennedy averaged 12.5 points a game for the Chaparrals in the 1972-73 season. His professional career also included stints with the San Antonio Spurs (1973-74), Spirits of St. Louis (1974-75), Utah Stars (1975-76) and Houston Rockets (1976-77).

Following his playing days, Kennedy was heavily involved in education. His last job was with Richardson ISD as a community liaison where he specialized in helping at-risk students.

He and his wife Mary raised a number of foster children as well. Kennedy was heavily involved in his grandson’s life, too.

Chase Kennedy is a standout football and basketball player at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His middle name is “Eugene” after his grandfather.

“That is my son, but it was his son too,” Gina said. “He always was supportive of everything Chase did.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.