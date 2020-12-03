TCU football sees another player enter the NCAA transfer portal

TCU head coach Gary Patterson saw another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Bob Booth

TCU football has seen another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this season.

Offensive lineman Quazzel White is leaving the program, a source confirmed. He is the sixth player to transfer — five on offense, one on defense — along with cornerback Tony Wallace, quarterback Eli Williams and wide receivers Al’Dontre Davis, Te’Vailance Hunt and Dylan Thomas.

White has cracked the opening-day lineup the past two seasons.

White started the 2019 season as TCU’s left tackle before being passed on the depth chart by Anthony McKinney. In this year’s opener, White was the starting right guard.

TCU has had six different starters at right guard through eight games — White, Esteban Avila, Wes Harris, Austin Myers, Kellton Hollins and Blake Hickey.

White also started at right guard for the Kansas State game. He sustained an injury, though, and has not played in the five games since then.

White, a junior, joined the program as a three-star prospect out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

TCU (4-4) faces No. 19 Oklahoma State (6-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.