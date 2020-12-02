TCU football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU QB Max Duggan finished with 61 yards rushing in the Frogs’ 59-23 victory at Kansas on Saturday. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU coach Gary Patterson and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy have a combined 311 victories. Both have led their respective programs to more victories than any other coach.

Patterson has 176 and counting in his 20th season at TCU. Gundy has 135 and counting in his 16th season at Oklahoma State. Gundy has a 5-3 edge in head-to-head matchups against Patterson since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

Both, of course, have a great deal of respect for what the other has accomplished. Patterson is known for his defense. Gundy is known for his offense.

Both are known for things off the field, too, whether it’s Patterson singing songs or Gundy growing a mullet.

“Mike, I love his personality,” Patterson said. “He’s a lot of fun to be around.”

The two will go at it on Saturday, though, trying to add another win to the resume. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Records: TCU (4-4, 4-4 Big 12), Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2)

TV: ESPN 2 (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Kris Budden)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 113, XM 201 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: Oklahoma State by 2 1/2 (over/under 52 1/2), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Monday

Did you know?

TCU has won two of the last three games against Oklahoma State. ... OSU owns the all-time series record 16-12-2. ... TCU is 27-27 against ranked opponents under Patterson. ... TCU is 90-27 in home games under Patterson. ... TCU has 16 sacks in its last four games. It had five sacks in the first four games. ... TCU defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow (1991-93) and wide receivers coach Doug Meacham (1985-87) both played at Oklahoma State. ... Oklahoma State associate head coach/ offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was TCU’s cornerbacks coach in 2003.

Prediction

TCU has played better of late and is coming off its most impressive game of the season at Kansas. But Fort Worth native and OSU standout Tylan Wallace spoil Senior Day for TCU. Oklahoma State 31, TCU 26.