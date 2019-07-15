Hair to stay: Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy still rocking famous mullet

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, left, talks with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, before their NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. While Oklahoma State has been erratic this season, and has been dominated in the rivalry series, the Cowboys have made it to overtime in two of their last three road games against Oklahoma. they won there in 2014, after an OT loss in 2012.
Sue Ogrocki
AP PHOTO
ARLINGTON
Long live the mullet.
Mike Gundy is still rocking the hairstyle famous for being business in the front and a party in the back and he sees no change any time soon.
“I thought about getting a haircut yesterday, but it was Sunday and they were closed, so I decided to just wing it,” said Gundy, who is preparing for his 15th season as head coach of Oklahoma State. “As long as it makes me look a little younger, I’ll probably keep it.”
