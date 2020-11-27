Nembhard, LeDee making trip with TCU hoops for Hall of Fame Classic

TCU basketball has a chance to be closer to full strength for this weekend’s Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

The Horned Frogs (1-0) were without leading returning scorer R.J. Nembhard and forward Jaedon LeDee for the season-opening victory over Houston Baptist on Wednesday night. Both Nembhard and LeDee have been cleared to make the trip to Kansas City. The Frogs left Friday afternoon.

Nembhard, a junior from Keller, posted on Twitter that he has been sidelined recently due to COVID-19 protocols. He is expected to return for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

I appreciate everybody reaching out and checking in! I’ve had to follow COVID return to play protocol for the past week and take the proper steps. Proud of my team for holding it down. Excited to get back tomorrow! — Rube Nembhard Jr (RJ) (@RubeNembhard) November 26, 2020

Nembhard is widely viewed as the leader of this year’s team. He’s the top point guard option and is coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points and 3.5 assists.

LeDee, meanwhile, averaged 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds as one of the top reserve big men last year.

TCU will play two games in the HOF Classic. Following Saturday’s game, they’ll play either South Carolina or Liberty on Sunday. Tip-off for that game will be either noon or 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN2.

Briefly

▪ TCU’s 45 points allowed to Houston Baptist were the fewest in a non-conference game since Dec. 21, 2016, in a 74-42 win over Bradley.

▪ TCU had 12 players see action against HBU, including five players playing their first collegiate minutes.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

▪ The Frogs had nine players score, including three scoring their first collegiate points (Mike Miles, Mickey Pearson, Taryn Todd).