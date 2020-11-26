TCU football at Kansas Jayhawks: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) rounds the right side pursued by Texas Tech defensive back Thomas Leggett (16) during the first half of a NCAA college football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. TCU had a seven point lead at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

TCU football will have a similar feel to early training camp the rest of the season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, TCU adjusted its fall academic schedule to prevent students from coming back after Thanksgiving break. That means finals wrapped up this week and the players can shift their focus solely to the field now.

“You’re just practicing, you’re lifting, you’re doing things,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “That’s a lot different protocols as far as what we’re going to do and how you do it. Kids get a little bit more sleep too.”

TCU will find out whether being done with classes translates to better results on the field. The Horned Frogs are expecting to play well against the winless Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

Records: TCU (3-4, 3-4 Big 12), Kansas (0-7, 0-6)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Eric Collins, Ben Leber)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, XM 384 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 24 (over/under 52 1/2), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Monday

Did you know?

TCU last won seven of eight against Kansas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. ... The lone loss came in TCU’s last trip to Kansas, a 27-26 loss in 2018. ... The last three contests in Lawrence have been one-score games. ... TCU is 14-6 in its last 20 games following an open date. ... Gary Patterson is 45-19 following a loss in his career. ... TCU is 3-0 this season, and 98-8 overall, when rushing for at least 200 yards in the Patterson era. ... This is the first night game of the season for TCU.

Prediction

Some were surprised to see oddsmakers make TCU a 20-plus point favorite. But the oddsmakers know what they’re doing here. Forget the past games in Lawrence, remember last year’s 51-14 victory in Fort Worth. TCU 41, Kansas 10.