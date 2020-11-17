Here’s how former TCU football players fared during NFL’s Week 10

Joe Noteboom returned to the Los Angeles Rams at just the right time.

Noteboom, who had been sidelined since suffering a calf injury in Week 2, returned last week and became a much-needed player when the Rams lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth to an injury during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Noteboom filled in and, as Rams coach Sean McVay put it, “did an excellent job.” Noteboom ended up playing 34 of 70 offensive snaps for the Rams.

He was among the former TCU players to stand out in Week 10. Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Inactive

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had one tackle, playing 14 of 65 defensive snaps, in the Texans’ 10-7 loss to the Browns.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier had two tackles, playing 40 of 70 defensive snaps as a starting defensive end, in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Bye

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: Faced the Bears on Monday night.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Hughes registered one pass defended in the Bills’ loss to the Cardinals.

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Returned to action, playing 34 of 70 snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams in the Rams’ victory over the Seahawks. He replaced Andrew Whitworth at left tackle.

Sewo Olonilua, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Bye

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Started at right guard, playing 67 snaps on offense in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Reagor had four catches for 47 yards on seven targets in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Schlottmann played two snaps on special teams in the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Scott played one snap on defense and 10 snaps on special teams in the Packers’ victory over the Jaguars.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Summers assisted on a special teams tackle with all 25 of his snaps coming on special teams in the Packers’ victory over the Jaguars.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Inactive.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Verrett had two tackles and one pass defended, playing 58 of 59 defensive snaps, in the 49ers’ loss to the Saints.