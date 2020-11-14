TCU football falls flat in 24-6 loss at West Virginia

West Virginia receiver T.J. Simmons had two touchdown receptions against TCU on Saturday. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU football is sub-.500 for a number of reasons, but the passing game struggles are near, or at, the top of the list.

The Horned Frogs had another forgettable passing attack on Saturday, struggling to get anything going in a 24-6 loss to West Virginia. It’s the fewest points TCU has scored since a 30-6 loss to Kansas State to close the 2016 regular season.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan had multiple overthrows on the day, including missing an open touchdown pass in the third quarter. He also threw an interception late.

Duggan finished 16 of 29 passing for 161 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He’s thrown for less than 200 yards in four of the last five games. It also marked the fourth game this season in which Duggan didn’t have a touchdown pass.

The passing game, though, wasn’t the only issue facing TCU on Saturday. The special teams unit was dealt a blow before the game with returner Derius Davis ruled out.

Davis’ replacement, safety Trevon Moehrig, muffed a punt in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown drive for WVU.

In the end, it was a forgettable day for TCU. The Frogs are off next week before traveling to Kansas on Nov. 28.