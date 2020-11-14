Fox Sports’ Urban Meyer wonders what’s wrong with TCU during halftime show

Count Urban Meyer among those baffled by TCU’s struggles of late.

Meyer wondered aloud during Fox’s halftime show what is going on with TCU’s football program. The Horned Frogs trailed West Virginia 14-3 at halftime, the fewest first-half points scored by the Frogs this season.

“TCU, on paper, is the third-best team in the Big 12,” said Meyer, who won three national championships in his coaching career. “You go back and just look at the recruiting rankings, look at the fact that within three hours of the Fort Worth campus, you have the best players in America right there. Then you’ve got West Virginia.

“[TCU] is getting out-coached right now. West Virginia is doing a heckuva job because just purely on paper TCU is a better job, better talent to recruit from. What in the world is going on? You know they’ve got a great coach in Gary Patterson, but there’s something going on. My gosh, they beat Texas earlier in the year and they just look … is something wrong with TCU right now? They just don’t look right.”