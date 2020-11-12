North Side star receiver is 100% committed to Virginia Tech, but TCU enters the mix

Fort Worth North Side wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton is 100% committed to Virginia Tech. He verbally committed to the Hokies in the summer and that remains unchanged … for now.

But a few hours before talking with the Star-Telegram on Thursday, Lofton received an offer from TCU that he’ll at least have to think about. After all, it’s the college in his hometown and the alma mater of his high school coach, Joseph Turner.

“I’m grateful for the offer and blessed,” said Lofton, rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. “It’s pretty cool to have a chance to stay home and represent my city of Fort Worth.

“As of right now, I’m still committed to Virginia Tech,” he said. “I’ll weigh some things out and go with the process.”

At the end of the day, recruiting is always a fluid process for high school players deciding where to continue their playing careers. There are a number of factors that go into such a significant decision.

For Lofton, it’s an honor to continue receiving offers to further his playing days. He estimated that he’s received 25 offers to play at the next level with the latest coming from TCU.

Lofton is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver who is a dynamic playmaker. He had 2,022 yards of total offense and accounted for 32 touchdowns as a junior in 2019, helping North Side reach the playoffs for the first time in 40 years.

The Steers (5-0) are in position to make consecutive postseasons this season, once again courtesy of Lofton.

“We would not be in this position if it wasn’t for Da’Wain,” Turner said. “My comparison for him — and this is big shoes — is Jeremy Kerley. He does things every day, whether it’s one-handed catches or what not, that are remarkable. He’s a Mr. Do-It-All.”

For Turner, Lofton would be a great fit at TCU. The program has a long history of utilizing players with Lofton’s skills, whether it’s offensively or in the return game.

And, yes, it’s nice to see his former school interested in one of his players.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited,” Turner said. “I think TCU is a great opportunity for him, but I can’t speak for him. He’s got a great relationship with the Virginia Tech coaches, so it’s up to him to make that decision.”

The early signing period for 2021 football players is Dec. 16-18 with regular signing day scheduled for Feb. 3.