A tough loss is never fun. This TCU alum soothes the pain with sports comedy videos.

Clint Foster hopes to become known for his TCU sports comedy. Courtesy of Clint Foster

The TCU football program has been maddeningly inconsistent at times this season.

Fans loved seeing the Frogs knock off the Texas Longhorns once again, as well as victories over Baylor and Texas Tech. And they’ve been frustrated with offensive ineptness such as the team scoring just six points at West Virginia.

As a lifelong TCU fan and alum, Clint Foster experiences those same emotions on a weekly basis. And now he’s having some fun with it.

Foster, who has dabbled in acting and went through improv comedy classes with The Groundlings in Los Angeles, produces a short video recapping the range of emotions after each game.

Actual footage of the Big 12 Zoom meeting to decide whether to play football in 2020. https://t.co/gV0fQ0xR8r — Clint Foster (@Clint_Foster55) September 19, 2020

“I’ve always been comedically inclined and love to make people laugh,” said Foster, a Fort Worth All Saints product who was an equipment manager for the football team as a student at TCU from 2009-13.

“I’m a big fan of Scooter Magruder, who does these Dallas Cowboys videos, so I thought a TCU fan video would make sense. I know this is a very specific niche, I’m not casting a broad net, but I’m having fun with it. I’ve been happy with them.”

Foster, 30, lived in LA for a few years pursuing an acting career, landing small parts in commercials and a Netflix show, but has since moved back to Fort Worth and is working for a construction company.

The comedy videos, though, have been an outlet to continue pursuing his acting aspirations. They also serve as “great catharsis” following a tough loss.

Foster is using his connections when possible, too. One person he met at an acting class in LA was former NFL player Kassim Osgood, who was a teammate of former TCU star and Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Osgood played a part in Foster’s latest recap video following the West Virginia game as Foster’s “over-optimistic subconscious.” When Osgood sent the video to Tomlinson, he replied with a crying laughing emoji.

For anyone who still hasn’t caught this week’s installment, here it is!https://t.co/EBdHtkVgAr — Clint Foster (@Clint_Foster55) November 16, 2020

“I can die now,” Foster said, laughing. “LT has watched at least one of my videos and liked it.”

Foster feels the videos have gotten better each week, too, and plans to continue doing them. He estimated he spends three to four hours putting each video together.

“People seem to enjoy it as much as I enjoy making it,” Foster said. “Scooter Magruder is known as the comedic Cowboys guy. I’d love to be that for TCU.”