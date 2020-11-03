Who’s TCU’s point guard this season? Keller product RJ Nembhard making strong case.

TCU guard RJ Nembhard is the leading returning scorer going into the 2020-21 season. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

RJ Nembhard felt comfortable stepping into the point guard role as TCU’s season progressed last season. If he’s asked to do so again this season, he’s ready for it.

“I’ve played point guard my whole life,” said Nembhard, the junior out of Keller High. “That role has kind of been natural to me. My junior year of high school I transitioned more off the ball because I had to score first to get the win. When I came in here that was kind of what my role was a little bit. It’s not really that big of an adjustment.

“I continue to learn day in and day out because it is a difficult position. I know a lot comes along with it. I’m learning each day and perfecting my game at that position. I’m very comfortable at it.”

Coach Jamie Dixon mentioned Nembhard and freshman Mike Miles as the top two point guard options early on through preseason practices. Sophomore Francisco Farabello also has the ability to play point guard.

It’s a position that has been in flux for TCU since Alex Robinson graduated as the school’s all-time leader in assists two years ago. Last season, the Horned Frogs went with UT Arlington graduate transfer Edric Dennis and Farabello in the role before turning to Nembhard late in the season.

The early signs going into this season point toward Nembhard and Miles. And, if the cliche of the point guard being the “quarterback” of the team is true, Dixon certainly sounded like a coach who is ready to go with Nembhard at the position — from a leadership and experience standpoint.

“He’s here every morning, he’s here early before practice, his body looks really good, his work ethic has been tremendous,” Dixon said. “To me, that’s the biggest part. You lead by example, but mostly you can be a good example of what it takes to play in the Big 12. He played a lot of minutes last year, but I think he’s a high-level athlete with good size, good strength and a lot of experience under his belt.

“Yes, he can play better, but none of it is because of lack of effort. He really puts in the time. He’s intense at practice, he goes hard all the time in practice and that’s a good sign.”

Nembhard is the Frogs’ leading returning scorer after averaging 12.1 points a game, along with 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, last season.

He had memorable moments such as scoring 31 points against Iowa State on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to force overtime (which TCU won). He also hit the game-winning shot against UC Irvine in nonconference play.

Along with Nembhard, Miles and Farabello, TCU’s backcourt rotation is expected to include sophomore PJ Fuller and redshirt freshman Taryn Todd.

At the end of the day, Nembhard is ready to do whatever is necessary in his role.

“I’ll just let the game come to me,” Nembhard said. “I can facilitate. I can score. I’m just playing my game. Everything else will take care of itself.

“I’m not worried about if I make a perfect pass or perfect play because that’s when bad things tend to happen because you’re thinking too much. I just play my game and everything else will take care of itself.”

TCU opens the season against Houston Baptist on Nov. 25 at Schollmaier Arena.