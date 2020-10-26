TCU men’s and women’s 2020-21 basketball schedules released

The TCU basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season were released on Monday.

The men’s program will open its season against Houston Baptist on Nov. 25 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are also part of the first Big 12 conference game when they’ll host Oklahoma on Dec. 6.

Notable nonconference games for the Horned Frogs include playing in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City Nov. 28-29; hosting Providence in the Big 12/Big East Challenge on Dec. 9; facing Texas A&M at Dickies Arena on Dec. 12; and traveling to Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.

As stated, TCU will open Big 12 play against OU on Dec. 6. The Horned Frogs will have one other league game in December, traveling to Oklahoma State on Dec. 16.

In all, the men’s team is playing 27 games, including 14 home games.

The women’s team, meanwhile, will also open its season on Nov. 25 against Incarnate Word. The Frogs will open Big 12 play against Iowa State on Dec. 2. In total, the women’s team will play 24 games (six nonconference, 18 Big 12).

“We are getting to play basketball,” TCU women’s coach Raegan Pebley said in a statement. “What a blessing and awesome opportunity for our team. Each and every opportunity we have to put on a uniform, whether it be our road purples or our home whites, is one that we will not take for granted. This team is driven, focused, committed and pursuing our best, and are ready to attack it with heart, hustle and with each other.”

The women’s program is coming off a season in which it would have received an invite to March Madness had it not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full men’s and women’s schedules are below. Times and television designations will be released at a later date.

TCU men’s 2020-21 basketball schedule

Nov. 25: vs. Houston Baptist

Nov. 28: vs. Tulsa (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City, Mo.)

Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern/ South Carolina (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City, Mo.)

Dec. 3: vs. Northwestern State

Dec. 6: vs. Oklahoma

Dec. 9: vs. Providence (Big 12/ Big East Challenge)

Dec. 16: at Oklahoma State

Dec. 22: vs. North Dakota State

Dec. 30: vs. Texas Southern

Jan. 2: at Kansas State

Jan. 5: vs. Kansas

Jan. 9: vs. Baylor

Jan. 12: at Oklahoma

Jan. 16: at West Virginia

Jan. 20: vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 23: vs. Texas

Jan. 26: at Kansas

Jan. 30: at Missouri (Big 12/ SEC Challenge)

Feb. 3: vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 6: at Baylor

Feb. 9: vs. Iowa State

Feb. 13: at Texas

Feb. 17: at Texas Tech

Feb. 20: vs. Kansas State

Feb. 22: vs. West Virginia

Feb. 27: at Iowa State

March 10-13: Big 12 tournament, Kansas City

TCU women’s 2020-21 basketball schedule

Nov. 25: vs. Incarnate Word

Nov. 29: vs. Central Arkansas

Dec. 2: vs. Iowa State

Dec. 6: at Missouri (Big 12/ SEC Challenge)

Dec. 9: vs. Lamar

Dec. 13: vs. Middle Tennessee

Dec. 19: at Texas Tech

Dec. 22: vs. Oral Roberts

Jan. 2: vs. Baylor

Jan. 6: vs. Oklahoma State

Jan. 9: at Oklahoma

Jan. 14: at Kansas State

Jan. 17: vs. Kansas

Jan. 20: at Texas

Jan. 23: vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 26: at Baylor

Jan. 30: vs. West Virginia

Feb. 3: at Oklahoma State

Feb. 6: at Kansas

Feb. 10: vs. Kansas State

Feb. 13: at Iowa State

Feb. 17: vs. Texas

Feb. 20: at West Virginia

Feb. 24: vs. Oklahoma

Ticket information

TCU will have limited capacity for the upcoming basketball seasons amid the pandemic.

For the men’s team, all season ticket renewals will be processed through the online seat selection option on the TCU athletics website. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to view available temporary seats for the 2020-21 season only and purchase tickets. This process will begin the week of Nov. 9.

The school adds that “similar to the football season, any season ticket holder that opts out of selecting basketball season tickets or parking, will not lose them when normal operations return for the 2021-22 season.”