TCU football is hoping to play 10 regular-season games. SMU remains an option for now

The TCU football program has intentions of playing 10 regular-season games this fall.

SMU is the No. 1 option to make that happen by rescheduling the Sept. 12 game that had to be postponed due to a COVID outbreak within TCU’s program. The options to play that game would be Dec. 12, or possibly pushing it back until Dec. 17 or Dec. 18, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

If SMU isn’t an option, TCU has looked into contingency plans and talked with a number of other schools about playing one of those dates. The game would be played in Fort Worth against a non-Big 12 opponent.

“We have every intention of playing a 10th game,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. “SMU is our top choice. If that doesn’t work out, we’ll look at every other option and make every effort to get a 10th game in.”

A possible SMU game has not been finalized. Much depends on whether SMU has a chance to reach the American Athletic Conference championship game. As of now, the Mustangs still have a chance even though it’s remote following a loss to Tulsa on Saturday.

If TCU and SMU agree to a makeup date, Dec. 12 is a mutual off day. Or TCU would be willing to push it to Thursday Dec. 17 or Friday Dec. 18. A Dec. 19 game is unlikely as that is the date for the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium.

TCU and SMU were originally scheduled to play this year’s game at SMU. However, once the Big 12 opted for a plus-one format in which it required one home non-conference game, the game was off as TCU had already scheduled a home game against Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee Tech then backed out once the Ohio Valley postponed its fall sports season, reopening the door for TCU to play SMU. The schools were planning to play on Sept. 12 in Fort Worth before TCU dealt with the COVID outbreak.

If this game takes place, it will be the 100th meeting between the schools. The rivalry dates back to 1915 with TCU holding the edge 51-41-7 in the all-time series.

TCU-Kansas kickoff set

The TCU-Kansas football game on Nov. 28 in Lawrence will have a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Big 12 announced Monday.

TCU is 7-1 against KU since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The lone loss came in the Frogs’ last trip to Kansas, a 27-26 loss in 2018.