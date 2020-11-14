TCU’s Ar’Darius Washington says he’s OK after scary hit in West Virginia game

TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington (24) makes a play during the West Virginia game on Saturday. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington posted on social media that he is “perfectly fine” after exiting the West Virginia game with an apparent head injury.

Washington made a tackle on a run play in the first half, but sustained a hard blow with a knee to the side of his helmet. Washington managed to walk off the field with trainers, but did not return.

Afterward, Washington posted on Twitter: “Perfectly fine, time to regroup.”

Washington is one of TCU’s best defenders. He’s a highly-rated safety who has flourished as the weak safety in TCU’s 4-2-5 defense.

Washington had four tackles and one pass breakup before exiting the game. For the season, he has 26 tackles and three pass breakups.

TCU sophomore Josh Foster replaced Washington. Foster finished with three tackles on the day.

West Virginia went on to win the game 24-6 as TCU snapped its two-game winning streak. The Horned Frogs (3-4) have a bye next week before traveling to Kansas on Nov. 28.