TCU men’s basketball is picked to finish near bottom of the Big 12 once again

Expectations aren’t too high for TCU men’s basketball this season. At least based on the Big 12’s preseason poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The Horned Frogs are picked to finish ninth in the 10-team league. They finished tied for 7th last season after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll.

The Baylor Bears are picked to win the league, garnering seven of the 10 votes. Kansas is second with three first-place votes followed by West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. TCU is ninth with Kansas State picked to finish last.

TCU went 16-16 last year, the first non-winning season since Jamie Dixon took over before the 2016-17 season. The Frogs had some memorable moments, including three victories over ranked teams including then-No. 2 Baylor at Schollmaier Arena.

But they also had forgettable moments such as a six-game losing streak capped with an 88-42 loss at Texas Tech.

The Frogs’ return juniors RJ Nembhard, a guard who averaged 12.1 points, and Kevin Samuel, a center who averaged 10 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Also returning is a trio of freshmen from the 2019 class who saw significant time, including guards Francisco Farabello and PJ Fuller and forward Diante Smith.

TCU will open its season against Houston Baptist on Nov. 25 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.