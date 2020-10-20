TCU basketball releases opening opponent in Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City

College basketball season is just over a month away.

Full schedules have yet to be finalized, but TCU released another nonconference opponent on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs will face Tulsa in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 28 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Frogs will then face either Northwestern or South Carolina on Nov. 29.

It’ll be a big weekend for TCU athletics in the KC area with the football team taking on Kansas in nearby Lawrence on Nov. 28. Unfortunately for hoops fans, the Hall of Fame Classic will be closed to the general public.

All games will air live on ESPN networks. Game times and networks have not been finalized.

This is the second known TCU basketball game on the schedule. The Frogs will face Texas A&M on Dec. 12 at Dickies Arena.

TCU is expected to open the season on Nov. 25, a source said, before going to KC for the Hall of Fame Classic. An opponent for the Nov. 25 date — which is the first date the NCAA is allowing games to be played — has not been finalized.

TCU and Tulsa last met on the basketball court in December 2013 with TCU winning 70-58 in Fort Worth. Tulsa leads the all-time series 21-12.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon has never faced Tulsa in his career.

