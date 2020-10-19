Andy Dalton has forgettable starting debut for Dallas Cowboys in loss to Cardinals

Andy Dalton won his Cincinnati Bengals starting debut in September 2011, needing to complete just 10 of 15 passes for 81 yards in a 27-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Dalton had better numbers in his Dallas Cowboys starting debut, but didn’t find similar fortune in the final outcome. Instead, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals stole the show with a 38-10 victory over Dalton and the Cowboys on Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

“There are some good things we can take away, but there are a lot of areas that we need to improve,” said Dalton, the former TCU standout. “I think it’s one of those things where everyone has to look at themselves. I’ve got to be better. I got to do a better job of giving our guys chances.”

Dalton finished 34 of 54 passing for 266 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. But Dalton is hardly to blame for another uninspiring performance by the Cowboys.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on consecutive drives in the first half, both of which turned into Cardinals touchdowns the ensuing possession.

“I want to say I’m sorry,” Elliott said afterward. “This one is on me. I have to be better for this team.”

Wide receiver Michael Gallup dropped what should have been a touchdown pass by Dalton late in the first half. The offensive line struggled and was depleted even more when right guard Zack Martin exited with an injury in the first half.

The Cowboys’ first-half drives were a three-and-out punt, a three-and-out punt, a fumble by Elliott, a fumble by Elliott, a punt and then a field goal. The second half didn’t go much better.

On the Cowboys’ opening offensive possession, Dalton threw an interception. It came on a play in which receiver CeeDee Lamb was knocked over by Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who wasn’t flagged for a penalty and made an easy play on the ball. Once again, Arizona capitalized on the takeaway by turning it into a touchdown.

Kirkpatrick and Dalton were teammates on the Bengals from 2012-19. It marked Kirkpatrick’s first interception since 2017.

Dalton threw another interception early in the fourth quarter, trying to hit Amari Cooper. Cardinals safety Budda Baker jumped the route and ended what had been a Cowboys drive into the red zone.

Arizona turned that interception into a field goal and 31-3 lead.

Dalton led a TD drive late, hitting Cooper for a 1-yard TD with 2:48 remaining. It was Dalton’s 205th career TD pass, including his first with the Cowboys.

At the end of the day, it was a disappointing starting debut for Dalton. This is a guy who filled in admirably following Dak Prescott’s horrific ankle injury last week, completing 9 of 11 passes and leading a game-winning field goal drive against the New York Giants.

Dalton and Prescott talked before Sunday’s game with Prescott telling Dalton to “be yourself and just go play.” Dalton tried, of course, but certainly wasn’t helped by teammates such as Elliott and Gallup failing to make plays.

The good news is the Cowboys are still leading the NFC East and Dalton should get more comfortable with each start.

Dalton brings a veteran presence to the position. He left the Bengals as the franchise leader in passing touchdowns (204), fourth-quarter comebacks (20) and game-winning drives (24). He’s second in passing yards (31,594).

Dalton was selected to three Pro Bowls and carried the Bengals to five playoff berths.

Before his NFL career, Dalton had a standout college career at TCU. He went 42-8 as a starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs, including a perfect 13-0 season and Rose Bowl victory during the 2010 season.