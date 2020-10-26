TCU football loses another player to the NCAA transfer portal

TCU football has seen another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this season.

Freshman quarterback Eli Williams has decided to transfer, a source confirmed to the Star-Telegram on Monday. The Horned Frogs had two reserve wide receivers — Dylan Thomas and Al’Dontre Davis — enter the portal last week.

Williams joined the program as a three-star prospect out of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He did not play in a game this season

TCU is off to a 1-3 start this season. The Horned Frogs will face Baylor on Saturday in Waco. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.