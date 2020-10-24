TCU has no answers for Oklahoma as Sooners roll to 33-14 victory

Marvin Mims had two TDs for Oklahoma against TCU on Saturday. Bob Booth

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley continues to have Gary Patterson and TCU’s number.

The Sooners entered unranked and seemingly vulnerable with two early-season losses and a freshman quarterback. But OU looked like the program that has won five straight Big 12 titles, dominating in a 33-14 victory over TCU on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU (1-3) has lost its first three home games to open a season for the first time under Patterson. The program lost four straight home games to start the 1-10 season in 1997.

Riley improved to 5-0 in games against TCU and Patterson. OU improved to 3-2 on the year.

The Frogs can point to a number of areas for their struggles Saturday.

The offense had four three-and-out drives, including three of the first four in the second half.

Defensively, the Frogs gave up big plays, including two 50-plus yard TD receptions to Marvin Mims. They also didn’t force a takeaway against a Sooners team that entered leading the Big 12 in turnovers and finished with just one sack.

For the game, OU dominated in total yards 498-351. TCU had just 75 yards rushing, much of it coming late with the game out of reach.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished 25 of 35 passing for 276 yards and one TD.

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler finished 13 of 22 for 332 yards and two TDs. The Sooners put the game out of reach by opening the second half with three straight scoring drives, highlighted by a 61-yard TD from Rattler to Mims sandwiched between two field goals.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

TCU didn’t get its offense going in the second half until the game was out of reach. The Frogs punted their first four drives of the half before putting together an 82-yard TD drive to pull within 30-14 with 3:42 left. Duggan found Pro Wells for an 11-yard TD.

TCU had a slow start in the opening half too.

Oklahoma scored on three of its first four drives to build an early 17-0 lead in the first half. The Sooners had a 73-yard TD drive to start the game, capped with a 12-yard scoring run by T.J. Pledger, and then made it 17-0 on a 50-yard TD pass from Rattler to Mims early in the second quarter.

TCU eventually showed some life with a 75-yard TD drive after OU scored on the long pass play. The Frogs needed eight plays to find the end zone, highlighted by a 47-yard pass from Duggan to Wells and a 6-yard TD run by Daimarqua Foster.

TCU kept the momentum going with a three-and-out stand by the defense and the offense marching back into OU territory. Duggan connected with Blair Conwright on a pass play for what would have been a 35-yard TD, but the officials ruled Conwright was out of bounds after bobbling the ball. The ruling was confirmed upon review.

Instead of pulling to within 17-14 in the second quarter, TCU was forced to punt.

Both teams missed long field goal attempts in the final minute of the half as OU took a 17-7 lead into the locker room.

Outside of falling behind in the first half, TCU lost a couple starters to injuries too with junior guard Wes Harris and cornerback Noah Daniels exiting with injuries. Harris’ injury is unknown at this time, while Daniels sustained an apparent right leg injury that required him to leave the field on crutches.

Coy McMillon replaced Harris at right guard, while Kee’yon Stewart filled in for Daniels.

TCU is at Baylor next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Waco.