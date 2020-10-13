NFL’s Week 5 had big moments from former TCU stars Andy Dalton, L.J. Collier

Seeing Andy Dalton lead a team to victory is nothing new for TCU fans.

Dalton went 42-8 as a starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs, including a perfect 13-0 season and Rose Bowl victory during the 2010 season. Dalton steadied the ship for the Dallas Cowboys following the horrific season-ending ankle injury sustained by starting quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

Dalton stepped in and led the Cowboys on a game-winning field goal drive for a 37-34 victory over the New York Giants.

But Dalton wasn’t the only former Horned Frog to make an impact last weekend. L.J. Collier registered his first career sack for the Seattle Seahawks. Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Banogu assisted on one special teams tackle in the Colts’ loss to the Cleveland Browns. He played in 10 of 73 defensive snaps, and seven special teams snaps.

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had one tackle, playing 10 of 75 defensive snaps, in the Texans’ victory over the Jaguars.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier had his first career sack in the Seahawks’ victory over the Vikings. He finished with three tackles, playing 40 of 87 defensive snaps.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Dalton stepped in for an injured Dak Prescott, leading a game-winning field goal drive against the New York Giants. He was 9 of 11 passing for 111 yards, playing 22 of 66 offensive snaps.

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: Gladney started once again in the Vikings’ loss to the Seahawks. He finished with three tackles, playing all 54 defensive snaps as well as six more on special teams.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Bills face the Titans on Tuesday night.

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Injured reserve.

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Pryor started at right guard and played every offensive snap (59) in the Eagles’ loss to the Steelers.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Injured reserve.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Bye.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Bye.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Bye.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Bye.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Made his third start of the season, registering two tackles in a loss to the Dolphins. Verrett played 65 of 67 defensive snaps.