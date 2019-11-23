TCU
Here’s the latest on TCU right tackle Lucas Niang and his recovery from hip surgery
TCU right tackle Lucas Niang is making steady progress following season-ending hip surgery last month.
Niang is already off crutches and is expected to re-join the football team next week, sources said. He will take part in ‘Senior Day’ festivities when the Horned Frogs host West Virginia in the regular-season finale on Friday.
Niang opted to shut it down following TCU’s 37-27 victory over then-No. 15 Texas on Oct. 26. He had been battling through injuries all season.
Niang is regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects going into next year’s NFL Draft. He didn’t allow a sack in seven games this season, and didn’t allow a sack when he started all 13 games last season.
Niang ranked as the highest-graded pass blocker in the Big 12 (minimum 300 snaps) by Pro Football Focus last season.
That came on the heels of a successful sophomore season that saw Niang become the starting right tackle for the final eight games of the 2017 season, and a true freshman season in 2016 when he played in 12 of 13 games.
Niang came to TCU after a standout high school career at New Canaan (Connecticut) High School.
TCU takes on Oklahoma tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Norman.
Senior David Bolisomi has started in Niang’s place at right tackle the past three games.
