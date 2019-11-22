TCU offers 4-star QB Chandler Morris, son of former Arkansas and SMU coach

TCU football is eyeing another quarterback for its 2020 recruiting class.

Chandler Morris, a 4-star quarterback out of Highland Park, announced that he received an offer from the Horned Frogs on Friday night.

Excited to receive an offer from Texas Christian University!! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/83xGlV1Weg — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) November 22, 2019

TCU has already one quarterback, Eli Williams, committed to the 2020 class. Williams is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, out of Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury in early October, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus and partially tore his medial collateral ligament in one of his knees.

Chandler Morris is the son of Chad Morris, the former SMU and Arkansas coach. Chad was fired by Arkansas earlier this month, lasting less than two years.

Chad started his coaching career in the high school ranks, including a stint at Stephenville from 2003-07.

Chandler, meanwhile, recently decommitted from Arkansas and re-opened his recruitment. He received an offer from USC earlier this month, and also had offers from a number of other schools before committing to Arkansas including Clemson, SMU, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

Chandler threw for 2,818 yards and 33 TDs in the regular season this year, leading Highland Park to a 9-1 record and the District 6-5A Division I title. The Scots are in the midst of another playoff run, advancing to the regional round with a 63-28 victory over Magnolia on Thursday.

TCU takes on No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Norman.