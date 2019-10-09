TCU commit and 2020 QB prospect Eli Williams sustains season-ending knee injury

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU football recruit and 2020 quarterback prospect Eli Williams sustained a season-ending injury last week.

Williams announced on Twitter late Tuesday night that he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus and partially tore his medial collateral ligament in one of his knees during a game last Friday.

“It’s crazy to say that my high school career has come to an end,” Williams wrote. “Thank you everybody that has supported me throughout high school.”

Williams is a three-star prospect out of Sapulpa [Oklahoma] High School, according to 247Sports. He played five games his senior season before the injury, leading his team to a 4-1 start.

Williams threw for 452 yards with four touchdowns, and rushed for 509 yards and eight TDs.

Williams is the only quarterback committed to TCU’s 2020 class.

Williams, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, chose the Frogs over Texas Tech, Kansas State and North Texas.

TCU’s class is ranked No. 42 in the country, and No. 5 in the Big 12 by 247Sports. The Frogs landed a big-time commitment earlier Tuesday when former LSU commit Patrick Jenkins announced his intentions to join TCU.